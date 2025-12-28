In Pictures: Change at the top for Ireland with new president and Taoiseach

The year in the Republic of Ireland started with Micheal Martin becoming Taoiseach again after agreement was reached following a strong performance by his Fianna Fail party in the November 2024 elections.

It ended with Catherine Connolly taking office as president after long-serving predecessor Michael D Higgins ended his term at Aras an Uachtarain. That followed a year in which foreign policy took an unusually high profile in the political discourse for the traditionally neutral nation.

Storms across the year were a frequent reminder that an island nation is at the mercy of Mother Nature, although she could show kindness with bouts of sunshine.

ESB Networks crew working to restore power in Avoca Avenue in Blackrock, Co Dublin, after Storm Eowyn (Brian Lawless/PA)

Swimmers run from the spray on Blackrock diving tower in Salthill, Galway during Storm Amy (PA)

People looking at the snow at Lough Bray Upper on Powerscourt Mountain in Co Wicklow in April (Niall Carson/PA)

Foreign policy was a frequent part of the political debate, with the Israel-Gaza conflict and Ukraine fighting often a focus – the former was a constant issue during the presidential campaign.

There were three names on the ballot paper, although Jim Gavin had withdrawn from the campaign by the time Ms Connolly comfortably beat Heather Humphreys.

Gaza was again at the forefront when Ireland decided not to compete in the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest, owing to Israel’s participation.

Irish presidential candidates, from left, Fine Gael’s Heather Humphreys, independent candidate Catherine Connolly, and Fianna Fail candidate Jim Gavin, during a debate on The Week in Politics at RTE studios (Conor O’Mearain/PA)

Taoiseach Micheal Martin (left) during a meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky at Shannon Airport in County Clare before the Ukrainian president travelled to the US (Noel Sweeney/PA)

A Gaza Solidarity nativity scene showing baby Jesus lying in rubble was set up in Suffolk Street, Dublin in December (Niall Carson/PA)

At home and abroad, there was tragedy and sorrow.

Garda officers line the route as the funeral cortege for Garda Kevin Flatley arrives at St Peter and Paul’s Church, Balbriggan, Co Dublin. Garda Flatley died when he was hit by a motorcyclist while carrying out a speed checkpoint in County Dublin in May (Brian Lawless/PA)

From left, Mary Collins, the mother of Tina Satchwell, Lorraine Howard, the half-sister of Tina Satchwell, and Sarah Howard, the cousin of Tina Satchwell, speak to the media outside Central Criminal Court in Dublin, where Richard Satchwell had been found guilty of the murder of his wife (Brian Lawless/PA)

The gates of the grotto on an unmarked mass grave at the site of the Tuam Mother and Baby Home run by the Bon Secours sisters (Niall Carson/PA)

Former Fianna Fail politician, and grandson of Eamon De Valera, Eamon O Cuiv lays a wreath during an event for the 50th anniversary of Eamon De Valera’s death, at Glasnevin Cemetery (Brian Lawless/PA)

Sisters of the Redemptoristine Nuns, known as the Red Nuns, watch the funeral of Pope Francis at St Alphonsus Monastery, Drumcondra, Dublin (Conor O Mearain/PA)

But there were also moments of celebration and wonder across Ireland.

Ireland fans in the stands celebrate victory in a 2026 Fifa World Cup European qualifying group match against Portugal at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin (Liam McBurney/PA)

Owen Kelly, left, 16, and Niall McGrath, 15, cool off diving into the slip at Clontarf (Niall Carson/PA)

A robin takes flight on a sunny spring morning in the National Botanic Gardens, Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

A fallow deer shakes water from its coat following a hail shower in Dublin’s Phoenix Park (Brian Lawless/PA)