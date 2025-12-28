Shropshire Star
In Pictures: Change at the top for Ireland with new president and Taoiseach

Catherine Connolly is settling into life at Aras an Uachtarain after a long tenure by predecessor Michael D Higgins.

By contributor Press Association
Published
President Michael D Higgins receives Catherine Connolly at Aras an Uachtarain, Dublin, ahead of her inauguration as the 10th President of Ireland (Brian Lawless/PA)

The year in the Republic of Ireland started with Micheal Martin becoming Taoiseach again after agreement was reached following a strong performance by his Fianna Fail party in the November 2024 elections.

It ended with Catherine Connolly taking office as president after long-serving predecessor Michael D Higgins ended his term at Aras an Uachtarain. That followed a year in which foreign policy took an unusually high profile in the political discourse for the traditionally neutral nation.

Storms across the year were a frequent reminder that an island nation is at the mercy of Mother Nature, although she could show kindness with bouts of sunshine.

Workman look at a large fallen tree during Storm Eowyn
ESB Networks crew working to restore power in Avoca Avenue in Blackrock, Co Dublin, after Storm Eowyn (Brian Lawless/PA)
Swimmers run from the spray on Blackrock diving tower in Salthill, Galway during Storm Amy
Swimmers run from the spray on Blackrock diving tower in Salthill, Galway during Storm Amy (PA)
People looking at the snow at Lough Bray Upper on Powerscourt Mountain in Co Wicklow in April (
People looking at the snow at Lough Bray Upper on Powerscourt Mountain in Co Wicklow in April (Niall Carson/PA)

Foreign policy was a frequent part of the political debate, with the Israel-Gaza conflict and Ukraine fighting often a focus – the former was a constant issue during the presidential campaign.

There were three names on the ballot paper, although Jim Gavin had withdrawn from the campaign by the time Ms Connolly comfortably beat Heather Humphreys.

Gaza was again at the forefront when Ireland decided not to compete in the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest, owing to Israel’s participation.

Irish presidential candidates, from left, Fine Gael’s Heather Humphreys, independent candidate Catherine Connolly, and Fianna Fail candidate Jim Gavin, during a debate on The Week in Politics at RTE studios
Irish presidential candidates, from left, Fine Gael’s Heather Humphreys, independent candidate Catherine Connolly, and Fianna Fail candidate Jim Gavin, during a debate on The Week in Politics at RTE studios (Conor O’Mearain/PA)
Taoiseach Micheal Martin sitting across from Volodymyr Zelensky
Taoiseach Micheal Martin (left) during a meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky at Shannon Airport in County Clare before the Ukrainian president travelled to the US (Noel Sweeney/PA)
A doll representing the baby Jesus lies on hay wrapped in a Palestinian scarf on blocks of concrete
A Gaza Solidarity nativity scene showing baby Jesus lying in rubble was set up in Suffolk Street, Dublin in December (Niall Carson/PA)

At home and abroad, there was tragedy and sorrow.

Garda line up in a guard of honour as the hearse travels past for Kevin Flatley's funeral
Garda officers line the route as the funeral cortege for Garda Kevin Flatley arrives at St Peter and Paul’s Church, Balbriggan, Co Dublin. Garda Flatley died when he was hit by a motorcyclist while carrying out a speed checkpoint in County Dublin in May (Brian Lawless/PA)
From left, Mary Collins, the mother of Tina Satchwell, Lorraine Howard, the half-sister of Tina Satchwell, and Sarah Howard, the cousin of Tina Satchwell, speak to the media outside Central Criminal Court in Dublin, where Richard Satchwell had been found guilty of the murder of his wife
From left, Mary Collins, the mother of Tina Satchwell, Lorraine Howard, the half-sister of Tina Satchwell, and Sarah Howard, the cousin of Tina Satchwell, speak to the media outside Central Criminal Court in Dublin, where Richard Satchwell had been found guilty of the murder of his wife (Brian Lawless/PA)
Bon Secure Sisters statement of apology
The gates of the grotto on an unmarked mass grave at the site of the Tuam Mother and Baby Home run by the Bon Secours sisters (Niall Carson/PA)
Eamon De Valera 50th anniversary
Former Fianna Fail politician, and grandson of Eamon De Valera, Eamon O Cuiv lays a wreath during an event for the 50th anniversary of Eamon De Valera’s death, at Glasnevin Cemetery (Brian Lawless/PA)
Three nuns in red make the sign of the cross
Sisters of the Redemptoristine Nuns, known as the Red Nuns, watch the funeral of Pope Francis at St Alphonsus Monastery, Drumcondra, Dublin (Conor O Mearain/PA)

But there were also moments of celebration and wonder across Ireland.

Ireland fans wearing green and orange bang drums
Ireland fans in the stands celebrate victory in a 2026 Fifa World Cup European qualifying group match against Portugal at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin (Liam McBurney/PA)
Owen Kelly, left, 16, and Niall McGrath, 15, cool off diving into the slip at Clontarf
Owen Kelly, left, 16, and Niall McGrath, 15, cool off diving into the slip at Clontarf (Niall Carson/PA)
A robin takes flight
A robin takes flight on a sunny spring morning in the National Botanic Gardens, Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)
A fallow deer shakes water from its coat following a hail shower in Dublin’s Phoenix Park
A fallow deer shakes water from its coat following a hail shower in Dublin’s Phoenix Park (Brian Lawless/PA)
Houses on Cappagh Green in Finglas, Dublin decorated with Christmas lights
Houses on Cappagh Green in Finglas, Dublin spread some festive cheer as Christmas approaches (Brian Lawless/PA)