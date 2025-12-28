In Pictures: Change at the top for Ireland with new president and Taoiseach
Catherine Connolly is settling into life at Aras an Uachtarain after a long tenure by predecessor Michael D Higgins.
By contributor Press Association
The year in the Republic of Ireland started with Micheal Martin becoming Taoiseach again after agreement was reached following a strong performance by his Fianna Fail party in the November 2024 elections.
It ended with Catherine Connolly taking office as president after long-serving predecessor Michael D Higgins ended his term at Aras an Uachtarain. That followed a year in which foreign policy took an unusually high profile in the political discourse for the traditionally neutral nation.
Storms across the year were a frequent reminder that an island nation is at the mercy of Mother Nature, although she could show kindness with bouts of sunshine.
Foreign policy was a frequent part of the political debate, with the Israel-Gaza conflict and Ukraine fighting often a focus – the former was a constant issue during the presidential campaign.
There were three names on the ballot paper, although Jim Gavin had withdrawn from the campaign by the time Ms Connolly comfortably beat Heather Humphreys.
Gaza was again at the forefront when Ireland decided not to compete in the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest, owing to Israel’s participation.
At home and abroad, there was tragedy and sorrow.
But there were also moments of celebration and wonder across Ireland.