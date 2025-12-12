PM meets Belgian leader for talks on unlocking Russian assets for Ukraine

Sir Keir Starmer has held talks with the Belgian premier on the prospect of using frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine amid concerns in Brussels over the move.

The Prime Minister hosted Bart De Wever in Downing Street on Friday afternoon as European leaders seek to agree a path forward to providing Kyiv with further support.

Britain has said it is ready to move in tandem with the EU to unlock immobilised Russian sovereign assets, the vast majority of which are held in Belgium.

But Belgium has so far resisted the move, calling on other nations in the trading bloc to share the risk amid fears it would be left on the hook to pay back the loan if Russia succeeded in thwarting the plan.

At the top of his meeting with Sir Keir, Mr De Wever said there are “very important decisions to be made” in the EU next week and he insisted “we and the UK will move together” to ensure Kyiv’s sovereignty.

The Prime Minister hosted Belgian counterpart Bart De Wever at Number 10 (Ben Stansall/PA)

Speaking alongside him, Sir Keir praised Belgium as an “incredible partner” in the “coalition of the willing”, a group of around 30 nations led by Britain and France which have committed to supporting Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire.

A Downing Street readout was expected after the meeting on Friday afternoon.

The EU looks set to indefinitely freeze Moscow’s assets held in Europe until it ends its war and compensates its neighbour for the damage it has inflicted, potentially removing a barrier to loaning money to Kyiv.

European Economic Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said on Friday the proposals include “strong guarantees and safeguards” intended to address Belgium’s concerns ahead of a summit next week at which leaders will seek to agree on a path forward.

It comes as precarious peace efforts surrounding a US-led plan to end the war continue, with European leaders including Sir Keir due to meet in Berlin on Monday.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are also reportedly expected at the meeting.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz were hosted at Number 10 by Sir Keir on Monday (PA)

Relations between Europe and the US are strained after the Trump administration’s national security strategy accused European officials of holding “unrealistic expectations” over the war.

Donald Trump this week castigated Ukraine’s allies on the continent as “weak” leaders of “decaying” nations failing to “produce” anything as “the war just keeps going on and on”.

The US president spoke with Sir Keir, Mr Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Wednesday, before the White House said on Thursday that he is “sick of meetings just for the sake of meeting” and “wants action”.

European leaders have said “intensive” work towards securing a peace deal is ongoing, with officials due to meet in Paris over the weekend for further talks.

Mr Zelensky has said negotiators are wrestling with the question of territorial possession in US-led peace talks, including the future of Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region and the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

He revealed details of discussions before he headed into urgent talks, co-chaired by Sir Keir, with leaders and officials from about 30 countries that support Kyiv’s efforts to secure fair terms in any settlement.

In Washington, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said US special envoy Steve Witkoff is continuing discussions with both sides but that it is “still up in the air whether we believe real peace can be achieved”.