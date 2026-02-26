Chagos deal definitely going ahead, minister signals, after suggestions of pause

The Government’s Chagos Islands deal is definitely going ahead, a minister has signalled, amid suggestions it could be paused following concerns from the Trump administration.

Foreign Office minister Hamish Falconer told the Commons on Wednesday that the deal had been “paused”, although Government officials later said he misspoke.

The £35 billion deal, which includes a plan to lease back the UK-US Diego Garcia military base, has been heavily criticised by US President Donald Trump.

US President Donald Trump has criticised Sir Keir Starmer’s Chagos Islands deal (Leon Neal/PA)

Communities minister Alison McGovern went further than suggesting Mr Falconer had misspoke, and insisted the deal was going ahead when speaking to Times Radio on Thursday morning.

Asked if the deal was going ahead “100%”, she told the broadcaster: “Yes. My colleague the Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper has been talking to Marco Rubio, her opposite number in the US, about it. Foreign policy is never easy. We will make progress on the Chagos deal.”

The minister was not able to say when the Bill to ratify the handover of the islands to Mauritius would return to Parliament for further scrutiny.

The legislation has not been debated in either the Commons or the Lords since January 20, even though it is in its final stages.

Foreign Office minister Hamish Falconer told the Commons the deal had been ‘paused’ (Aaron Chown/PA)

Pressed whether she could say the deal was “categorically, definitely going to happen” by Times Radio, Ms McGovern replied: “Yes.”

Speaking in the Commons on Wednesday afternoon, Mr Falconer said the US had backed the deal but that there had been a “very significant” statement from the American president since then.

Mr Trump has described the deal as a “big mistake” and urged Sir Keir Starmer: “Do not give away Diego Garcia.”

The Government has argued the deal is necessary to guarantee the future of the Diego Garcia base after an advisory International Court of Justice ruling in 2019 backed Mauritian claims to sovereignty over the islands.

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper had been talking to US secretary of state Marco Rubio, pictured, about the situation, Alison McGovern said (Jonathan Ernst/Pool photo via AP)

Under the plan, the UK will pay £34.7 billion in nominal terms over 99 years to secure use of the base.

But the agreement has faced significant criticism in both Westminster and the White House.

Mr Falconer told MPs: “There was support from the US administration for this treaty, which has not changed.

“There clearly has been a statement from the president of the United States more recently, which is very significant.”

He said the Government was “now discussing those concerns with the United States directly”.

Mr Falconer told the Commons: “We will we have a process going through Parliament in relation to the treaty.

“We will bring that back to Parliament at the appropriate time. We are pausing for discussions with our American counterparts.”

But a senior Government source told the Press Association that Mr Falconer “misspoke”.

The UK has acknowledged it will not proceed with the deal over the strategically vital base unless it has the support of the US.

A Government spokesman said: “There is no pause.

“We have never set a deadline. Timings will be announced in the usual way.

“We are continuing discussions with the US, and we have been clear we will not proceed without their support.”