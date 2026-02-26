Sussexes visit World Central Kitchen in Jordan to hear of Gaza aid logistics

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex heard about the World Central Kitchen’s huge logistical task of feeding a million Palestinians in Gaza.

Harry and Meghan chatted via video call with a distribution leader at one of the organisation’s six field kitchens in Gaza, producing daily hot meals for around 60% of the population.

The Duchess of Sussex heard about the huge logistical task it takes to provide Palestinians in Gaza with aid (Aaron Chown/PA)

The couple began their second day in Jordan by visiting the regional offices of the World Central Kitchen, an organisation founded by chef Jose Andres to feed people in moments of crisis.

Wadhah Hubaishi, the organisation’s response director for the Middle East and North Africa, told the couple that ochre and rice was the meal for Thursday.

He said: “This is one of our most delicious meals for the Gaza people. Within two hours, we will start distributing the food.”

“We need 20 trucks (of supplies) every day from Egypt, not enough trucks are coming in, that really affects us more than any other actor.”

The Duke of Sussex was told that 20 trucks of supplies are needed to get food to the Gaza people (Aaron Chown/PA)

Mr Hubaishi said their mantra was “food with smiles” provided by Gazans for Gazans and highlighted the need for food by telling the couple the touching story of a boy who had never seen a banana.

“A three-year-old ate a banana and asked his father ‘can I eat the peel’,” he said.

The Sussexes got more of an insight when distribution manager Shadi Raed made a video call to the couple and held up his phone to show them huge pots cooking the day’s meal and a neighbouring warehouse.