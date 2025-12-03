German president’s wife reads Christmas story to London primary school children

The wife of the German president has read a Christmas story to children at a primary school in south-east London as part of a historic state visit.

Elke Budenbender, wife of Frank-Walter Steinmeier, visited Judith Kerr Primary School in Herne Hill on the first day of the couple’s three-day visit to the UK.

The King and Queen are hosting Mr Steinmeier and Ms Budenbender at Windsor Castle until Friday, marking the first state visit by a German president for 27 years.

Elke Budenbender (centre) during a visit to Judith Kerr Primary School in Herne Hill (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The bilingual primary school, which delivers lessons in German and English, is named after German-born British author Kerr, who wrote The Tiger Who Came To Tea.

Ms Budenbender, a former judge, enjoyed a performance by the school choir, including a rendition of a German Christmas carol.

Ms Budenbender, who joined in with the carol from her seat, said: “Thank you so much. (They have) been really difficult songs and you did wonderfully.”

Ms Budenbender then had tea and cake with some of the pupils, and read Jim’s Spectacular Christmas to them, first in German and then in English, with the children occasionally helping with pronunciation or the definition of English words.

The president’s wife then presented the children with books and was given an illustrated biography of Kerr in return.

Ms Budenbender will join Mr Steinmeier, the King and the Queen on Wednesday evening for a lavish banquet in St George’s Hall, which has been decorated for Christmas with a six-metre Christmas tree, grown in Windsor Great Park and featuring 3,000 sparkling lights.