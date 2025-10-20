Prince Andrew’s ‘team’ tried to hire ‘internet trolls to hassle’ sex accuser Virginia Giuffre, according to her memoir

Prince Andrew’s “team” tried to hire “internet trolls to hassle” his sex accuser Virginia Giuffre, she has claimed in her posthumous memoirs.

Ms Giuffre’s allegations, which appear in the harrowing account of her life, come as the Metropolitan Police said it is “actively” looking into claims Andrew passed her date of birth and social security number to his bodyguard in a bid to dig up dirt for a smear campaign.

Pressure is growing on the royal family to go further by backing a move to formally strip Andrew of his dukedom through parliamentary legislation, after he relinquished use of his Duke of York title on Friday.

Ms Giuffre, in her book Nobody’s Girl which is being published on Tuesday, described how she dressed in outfits that reminded her of her idols Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera to first meet Andrew when she was 17.

She was pictured in the “pink V-necked, sleeveless mini T-shirt and a sparkly, multicolored pair of jeans embroidered with a pattern of interlocking horses” in the famous photo showing the then-duke with his arm around her waist at Ghislaine Maxwell’s London flat in March 2001.

Ms Giuffre also recounted how the death of Diana, Princess of Wales left her scared, amid unproven claims the royal family was involved, and she alleged she had sex with Andrew, four years after the princess died, to keep “powerful” people happy while she was in the UK.

She claimed she was forced to have sex with the prince on three occasions, including when she was 17 and also during an orgy after being trafficked by paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew vehemently denies the allegations.

Andrew paid millions to Ms Giuffre to settle a civil sexual assault case, despite claiming never to have met her.

Ms Giuffre wrote how he hid behind “the well-guarded gates” of Balmoral Castle, making it difficult for her lawyers to serve him with papers.

She also said of her 2022 legal settlement with Andrew: “After casting doubt on my credibility for so long – Prince Andrew’s team had even gone so far as to try to hire internet trolls to hassle me — the Duke of York owed me a meaningful apology as well.”

She added: “We would never get a confession, of course. That’s what settlements are designed to avoid. But we were trying for the next best thing: a general acknowledgment of what I’d been through.”

Ms Giuffre described how she took part in two days of mediation, and her lawyer read the duke’s agreed settlement statement at 2.30am Florida time “through tears, both hers and mine”.

Ms Giuffre, who died by suicide in April, wrote an email to her co-writer Amy Wallace at the start of that month shortly after being involved in a car crash that said it was her “heartfelt wish that this work be published, regardless of my circumstances at the time”, and that it was still to be released in the event of her death.

“The content of this book is crucial, as it aims to shed light on the systemic failures that allow the trafficking of vulnerable individuals across borders,” she said in the email.

Ms Giuffre added: “In the event of my passing, I would like to ensure that Nobody’s Girl is still released. I believe it has the potential to impact many lives and foster necessary discussions about these grave injustices.”

Attention is intensifying on the Epstein scandal which led to Andrew’s downfall, despite hopes by the King that his disgraced younger brother’s banishment would draw a line under the long-running controversy, particularly before the monarch’s historic state visit to the Vatican to meet the Pope this week.

Ms Giuffre also revealed how the conspiracy theories surrounding Diana’s death impacted her when was allegedly forced to have sex with Andrew in London because she was “surrounded by people who wielded vastly more clout than I ever would”.

“I hadn’t wanted to have sex with the prince, I said, but I felt I had to,” she wrote, saying she believed there was no way to free herself from Epstein and Maxwell’s grip.

She said her then-boyfriend Tony Figueroa was “scared that I was alone in a foreign country with people so powerful; he said he understood why I felt powerless

“Less than four years earlier, Lady Diana had died in a car accident, prompting some conjecture (never proven) that the royal family had somehow been involved.

“Tony and I had no way of knowing if this was true, but we were sure that I was surrounded by people who wielded vastly more clout than I ever would.”

She added: “Tony and I agreed that, especially while I was abroad, I needed to keep Epstein and Maxwell happy.”

Harrods boss Mohamed al Fayed had claimed Prince Philip “masterminded” the car crash that killed Diana and his son Dodi Al Fayed, but an inquest found their chauffeur Henri Paul was drunk and driving too fast.

Ms Giuffre described how convicted sex trafficker Maxwell bought her an expensive Burberry purse and three different outfits including “two sexy, sophisticated dresses” to meet Andrew.

“When we got back to her house, I laid them out on the bed. There were two sexy, sophisticated dresses she’d picked out and a third option that I’d lobbied for: a pink V-necked, sleeveless mini T-shirt and a sparkly, multicoloured pair of jeans embroidered with a pattern of interlocking horses,” she wrote.

“After I showered and dried my hair, I put on the jeans and top, which left a strip of my stomach exposed. Maxwell wasn’t thrilled, but like most teenage girls then, I idolised Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, and the third outfit was something I imagined the two of them might wear. I told Maxwell it felt more like ‘me’.”

Maxwell who was “was more coquettish than usual” asked the duke to guess Ms Giuffre’s age, and Andrew, then 41, guessed correctly at 17, Ms Giuffre wrote.

She said she was paid 15,000 dollars for “serving the man the tabloids called ‘Randy Andy'”.

Describing the challenges of serving Andrew with legal papers, Ms Giuffre wrote: “Initially, the prince made it difficult for my lawyers to serve him with papers, fleeing to Queen Elizabeth’s Balmoral Castle in Scotland and hiding behind its well-guarded gates.”

The Mail On Sunday reported that Andrew embarked on a bid to smear Ms Giuffre.

He is said to have emailed the late Queen’s then-deputy press secretary Ed Perkins and told him of his request to his protection officer, and also suggested Ms Giuffre had a criminal record.

The prince’s alleged attempt, on which the police officer is not said to have acted, came in 2011, hours before the newspaper first published the photograph of Andrew with Ms Giuffre.

The newspaper said it obtained the email from disclosures held by the US congress.

York Central MP Rachael Maskell has called on Parliament to “act” over removing Andrew’s titles, while the SNP’s leader at Westminster Stephen Flynn said there is “no justification” for the UK Government not to bring forward an Act to do so, saying the British public were “angry and aghast”.