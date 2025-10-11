Disgraced rock star Ian Watkins killed in prison attack

Former Lostprophets frontman Ian Watkins has died after being attacked in HMP Wakefield.

The paedophile rock star was serving a 29-year sentence for child sex offences.

He was attacked with a knife by another inmate on Saturday morning, sources have confirmed.

Emergency services were sent to the prison in West Yorkshire but Watkins was pronounced dead at the scene.

The prison went into lockdown in the immediate aftermath of the incident, sources added.

Watkins, 48, was jailed for 29 years in December 2013 with a further six years on licence, after admitting a string of sex offences – including the attempted rape of a fan’s baby.

The disgraced singer was arrested following the execution of a drugs warrant at his Pontypridd home on September 21 2012 when a large number of computers, mobile phones and storage devices were seized.

Analysis of the equipment uncovered Watkins’ depraved behaviour.

A Prison Service spokesperson said: “We are aware of an incident at HMP Wakefield which took place this morning.

“We are unable to comment further while the police investigate.”

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “At 9.39am this morning, police were called by staff at HMP Wakefield reporting an assault on a prisoner.

“Emergency services attended and the man was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

“Detectives from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are investigating and inquiries remain ongoing at the scene.”

Watkins was previously taken to hospital after being attacked in 2023.

At the time, police said his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

A source told the Mirror he had been taken hostage by three other inmates.

And in 2019 he was jailed for 10 months on top of the sentence he was serving for child sex offences after he was found guilty of possessing a mobile phone in prison.

Watkins claimed two inmates forced him to hold on to the phone so they could contact women who sent him fan mail in order to use them as a “revenue stream”.

In his evidence, the defendant refused to name the men, but said: “You would not want to mess with them.”

He also said his fellow inmates were “murderers, mass murderers, rapists, paedophiles, serial killers – the worst of the worst”.