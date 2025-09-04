Fashion designer of the rich and famous Giorgio Armani dies aged 91

Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani has died aged 91, the company said.

Armani, who dressed celebrities including Julia Roberts, George Clooney, Cate Blanchett and Lady Gaga, was famous for his relaxed tailoring.

He was one of the most influential and globally famous designers of the late 20th century.

A statement from the fashion house said: “With infinite sorrow, the Armani Group announces the passing of its creator, founder, and tireless driving force: Giorgio Armani.

Giorgio Armani with Beyonce (Myung Jung Kim/PA)

“Il Signor Armani, as he was always respectfully and admiringly called by employees and collaborators, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones. Indefatigable to the end, he worked until his final days, dedicating himself to the company, the collections, and the many ongoing and future projects.”

Concern for his health was sparked when he missed Milan Fashion Week in June 2025 for the first time during the previews of Spring-Summer 2026 menswear.

Roberts, who made headlines when she wore Armani menswear to the Golden Globes in 1990, shared a photo of herself with the designer on Instagram.

She wrote: “A true friend. A Legend.” She added the heartbreak emoji.

The designer’s career spanned almost six decades, with his brand becoming a household name after its reinvention of power dressing gained global attention in 1980 when he dressed Richard Gere in American Gigolo.

A statement from his family and employees read: “In this company, we have always felt like part of a family. Today, with deep emotion, we feel the void left by the one who founded and nurtured this family with vision, passion, and dedication.

“But it is precisely in his spirit that we, the employees and the family members who have always worked alongside Mr Armani, commit to protecting what he built and to carrying his company forward in his memory, with respect, responsibility, and love.”

Outside of fashion, his brand went on to launch fragrances, homeware, and even luxury hotels.

Armani continued working until his death, having directed a couture show in Paris, titled Noir Seduisant in July 2025, remotely from Milan due to a short illness.

The designer was no stranger to criticism during his career, making headlines in 2015 for comments about the dress of gay men, and in 2009, his company reached a financial settlement with Italian tax authorities regarding offshore subsidiaries, though no wrongdoing was admitted and no charges were filed.

Away from the brand, Armani was a keen sports fan, supporting Italian Serie A football team Inter Milan, and becoming owner of the Olimpia Milano basketball team.

Armani was awarded the French Legion of Honour and Italian Order of Merit for Labour for his work.

His funeral will be held privately according to his own wishes, and the funeral chamber will be set up from September 6 to September 7, and will be open from 9am to 6pm in Milan, at Via Bergognone 59, inside the Armani/Teatro.