'Dangerous' fake Labubu dolls pose risks to children, council warns

A rise in "dangerous" fake Labubu dolls could pose serious safety risks to children, a London council has warned.

Sutton Council's Trading Standards team revealed that they'd seized more than 230 suspected fake dolls in just one month over the summer.

A fake Labubu doll.

The South London council said the fake Labubu dolls, which have surged in popularity across the world in recent years, are poorly assembled and pose choking hazards, amongst other risks.

Sutton Council said in a statement: "Sutton Council's Trading Standards team is alerting residents to a rise in dangerous, counterfeit Labubu dolls.

"Fuelled by the brand’s online popularity, these fake toys pose serious safety risks, particularly for children.

"Between July and August 2025, Trading Standards officers from Kingston and Sutton seized over 230 suspected counterfeit dolls."

Hundreds of other fake Labubu dolls - produced by Chinese toymaker Pop Mart - have also been reported elsewhere across the country.

The highly coveted dolls range in price between £10 and around £40, whilst rare dolls can go for small fortunes at as much as $230,000 (£172,000).

However, due to their popularity, British parents are finding it more and more difficult to buy them for their children - with the dolls regularly selling out in shops.

The elf-like dolls get their name from a character in toy series The Monsters and have vinyl faces, plush bodies, pointy ears, big eyes and a mischievous grin displaying nine teeth.

However, Sutton Council warned that fake Labubus posed a choking risk to children, as the poorly assembled dolls have small parts like hands, feet and eyes that could easily come off.

Poor stitching and stuffing could also be a choking risk.

As the toys are made from unverified materials that have not been tested to UK safety standards, the Council said they may also contain harmful chemicals.

They explained that the fake dolls often have falsified markings on their packaging, misleading consumers into believing they are safe, and often come from unverified and untraceable sources.

Sutton Council advised parents to only buy dolls from reputable sources and to check for official branding.

They said: "Trading Standards officers advise Sutton residents to buy from reputable retailers - avoid buying from unlicensed street sellers or unverified online sources.

"Check for official branding - genuine Labubu dolls have a holograph sticker and a scannable QR code.

"Report unsafe toys - if you believe you have bought a dangerous toy, stop children from playing with it immediately and report it to Trading Standards via the Citizens Advice Consumer Service at 0800 144 8848.

"Sutton businesses should: Do due diligence - only purchase stock from legitimate suppliers and keep full invoices and traceability records.

"Never buy from unknown sellers - always remember that selling counterfeit or unsafe toys is a criminal offence."