Rules on owning pets ease for families in 900 military homes in Northern Ireland

Families living in 900 military homes in Northern Ireland should find it easier to own pets under new rules announced on Sunday.

Service personnel and their families have previously faced a bureaucratic process to get permission to own a pet if they live in military housing.

From this week, they can now keep up to two dogs, cats or smaller pets without needing permission.

The change is part of wider reforms that will allow military homes to be more personalised, including an easier process for allowing family members of troops to run a business from their home.

The changes are part of Defence Secretary John Healey’s pledge to “stop the rot” and improve standards in service accommodation.

In April, Mr Healey announced a new “consumer charter” for service accommodation, including more reliable repairs, a named housing officer for every service family and a higher minimum standard for housing.

The Government has also brought 36,000 military homes back into public ownership in an effort to reduce costs and improve standards.