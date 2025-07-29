Navy flagship HMS Prince of Wales leaves Australia during eight-month deployment

Royal Navy aircraft carrier the HMS Prince of Wales has completed its maiden visit to Australia having taken part in a major military exercise.

The fleet flagship has now set off for Japan in the next stop of its eight-month Indo-Pacific deployment.

The £3 billion warship sailed from Portsmouth in April for the mission which involves visits with 40 countries across the Mediterranean, Middle East, south-east Asia, Japan and Australia.

A Royal Navy spokesman said that the carrier had sailed from Darwin having taken part in the Talisman Sabre exercise as well as acting as a host for diplomatic visits, including from representatives of the indigenous Larrakia people.

He said: “The flagship hosted a string of senior British and Australian politicians, including Defence Secretary John Healey and Foreign Secretary David Lammy, his Australian counterpart Penny Wong and Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles.

Members of the Royal Navy were visited by Defence Secretary John Healey, Foreign Secretary David Lammy and Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Richard Marles (Robbie Stephenson/PA)

“The aircraft carrier has also served as the impressive setting for a business and industry event, discussing the growing importance of defence links between London and Canberra.

“And the 2,500-plus personnel in the task group have enjoyed down time to explore the largest city in Australia’s Northern Territory.”

Able Seaman Owen Altoft, an 18-year-old chef from Newcastle who is on his first deployment, said: “It’s an experience being out in Australia.

“This deployment has been great – seeing what the world’s like, seeing different places, cultures and food. It’s what I signed up for.

“I tried kangaroo at the local food market and would try it again in a restaurant.”

The Royal Navy spokesman said that the next stage of the deployment would involve combined air exercises with the carrier’s F-35 jets and the Japanese navy.

He said: “Both nations operate the same short take-off/vertical landing version of the stealth jet, the B variant, although Japan has not flown the fifth-generation strike fighter for quite as long as the UK.”

Earlier in the deployment one of the stealth fighter jets was stranded at an airport in Kerala, India, after suffering mechanical issues.

After the week-long exercise with Japan, the carrier will continue with its visit to the country while some vessels from the UK task group will head to South Korea.