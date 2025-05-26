Interest in Chinese EVs from UK car buyers soars

UK car buyers’ interest in cars built by Chinese manufacturers has soared, new figures show.

Auto Trader, the UK’s largest online automotive marketplace, said more than 1.4 million adverts viewed in the first four months of this year were for Chinese brands.

That represented a market share of 5.3%, compared with 1.3% during the same period in 2024.

A host of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers such as Jaecoo, Leapmotor, Skywell, Omoda and Xpeng have joined BYD and GWM in entering the UK market.

Auto Trader said the stock of Chinese EVs listed for sale on its website between January and April was more than 10 times higher than a year ago, exceeding 3,300 units.

BYD accounts for around half of advert views and stock on Auto Trader.

It is becoming a more familiar brand with car buyers, aided by its sponsorship of the Euro 2024 football tournament.

The BYD Dolphin Surf will be among the UK’s cheapest electric cars when it becomes available later this year.

Auto Trader said Chinese manufacturers are often able to undercut Western rivals as they benefit from “affordable battery technology”.

It cited research showing drivers have less brand loyalty when it comes to EVs than for petrol or diesel cars.

Ian Plummer, commercial director at Auto Trader, told the PA news agency: “Our research shows a breakthrough for Chinese manufacturers in the UK market over the last 12 months.

“Several brands are now motoring from a standing start and bigger names like BYD have embedded themselves in the public consciousness.

“Chinese electric vehicles are cutting-edge products, backed by affordable battery technology.

“Trade turbulence with the US and EU tariffs is also making the UK relatively more attractive as a market.

“There will be much more to come from Chinese carmakers.”