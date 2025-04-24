Tories accuse Labour of lining up ‘crony’ to head new football regulator

The Conservatives have accused Labour of “cronyism” after it was reported a party donor was considered as the first chairman of the Independent Football Regulator.

Former journalist and media executive David Kogan is said to be a leading candidate to head the new regulator, according to Sky News.

But the Conservatives claimed his links to the Labour Party called into question his “ability to operate with the impartiality fans deserve” and showed the Government was “more interested in rewarding its donors than serving the public interest”.

A Labour source did not deny that Mr Kogan was under consideration, but said the accusation was a “shameful attempt” to undermine the regulator and “smear a highly qualified, respected candidate for its leadership”.

Mr Kogan has considerable football experience, having spent years negotiating media rights deals across the sport, and is reported to have been approached about the role at the head of the new regulator by the previous Conservative government.

He is also a Labour donor, having given more than £30,000 to figures in the party in recent years, including £5,000 to Rachel Reeves in 2023 to support her work as shadow chancellor and £2,500 to Sir Keir Starmer’s constituency party last year.

And he was a director of LabourList, a pro-Labour news website, until April 14 this year.

Floodlights (Peter Byrne/PA)

Shadow sports minister Louie French said: “This Labour Government has been caught offside yet again, installing one of their key cronies at the helm of what should be an independent regulator.

“This deeply political appointment calls into question the regulator’s ability to operate with the impartiality fans deserve.

“It’s yet another example of a Labour Government more interested in rewarding its donors than serving the public interest.”

A Labour source said: “This is a shameful attempt by the Tories to undermine the Independent Football Regulator and to smear a highly qualified, respected candidate for its leadership.

“Labour backs a regulator that puts fans first and safeguards the future of English football, ensuring our clubs are run sustainably, fairly and with the supporters at the heart of the game.”

Under the previous Conservative government, several Tory donors also received appointments to public sector jobs.

In 2022, Wol Kolade’s appointment as deputy chairman of NHS England also sparked allegations of “cronyism” due to his donations of almost £1 million to the Conservatives, while fellow Tory donor Simon Blagden’s appointment to the UK Health Security Agency’s advisory board faced similar criticism.

There is no suggestion an improper recruitment process was followed in either case.