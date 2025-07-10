Church of England considers holy communion options for gluten-intolerant

The Church of England is looking into the options for people who cannot eat gluten or drink alcohol to receive holy communion.

Earlier this year the Church issued a statement to clarify it was not banning gluten-free bread or non-alcoholic communion wine, following a widely-reported question asked ahead of its February General Synod.

That question noted that under Church law the use of wheat alternatives for communion bread such as rice or potato flour “are prohibited” and that communion wine would always have at least a residual alcohol content.

Even gluten-free bread used in communion can contain traces of wheat (Alamy/PA)

Asker Reverend Canon Alice Kemp described it as an “injustice” that some people could therefore not partake in communion.

Holy communion is one of the central sacraments of the Christian faith, with the bread and wine given to the congregation symbolising the body and blood of Christ.

The Church confirmed gluten-free bread or non-alcoholic wine is routinely offered at churches across the country, noting that many professional ecclesiastical suppliers have long provided wine or bread “which may contain tiny traces of alcohol or gluten which can legitimately be considered non-alcoholic or gluten-free”.

Ahead of this month’s Synod, another member asked what progress had been made on ensuring people who are unable to consume gluten or alcohol “in even trace amounts” can receive holy communion.

Bishop of Lichfield, the Right Reverend Dr Michael Ipgrave, said those who “cannot physically receive the sacrament (including those who may have an allergy or intolerance to one or both elements) are to be assured that they are partakers by faith of the body and blood of Christ and of the benefits he conveys to us by them”.

He added that the accessible liturgy working group is looking at providing guidance for best practice in the administration of holy communion and considering the specific case of someone who cannot consume even trace amounts of gluten or alcohol “and the theological, liturgical, and legal basis for the teaching of the Church of England on this matter”.

Synod – known as the Church’s parliament – will run from Friday to Tuesday.

It will, in a rare occurrence, hear from a senior military figure on Friday afternoon.

Brigadier Jaish Mahan, a Christian who served in Kosovo, Sierra Leone, Iraq and Afghanistan, will address Synod members on the current global climate and the challenges for the UK, as well as speaking of his own experience in the military.

It comes after the Church confirmed it is preparing for how it might respond should “serious conflict” break out, including looking back to the leadership shown by senior religious figures during the Second World War.

Legislative changes are due to be brought before Synod, which would allow Armed Forces chaplains, when operating in their roles, to minister under an Archbishops’ licence without also having to hold diocesan PTO (permission to officiate).

The current rules add a serious administrative burden and make it more difficult for chaplains to deploy within the UK at the pace required by their roles, a Synod paper states.