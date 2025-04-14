Trial of TV presenter Jay Blades delayed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The trial of BBC presenter Jay Blades, who is accused of engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour towards his wife, has been delayed.

The 55-year-old, who fronted primetime show The Repair Shop, was due to stand trial at Worcester Crown Court next month.

Judge James Burbidge KC, the Recorder of Worcester, granted a defence application to vacate the trial date.

The BBC presenter has previously pleaded not guilty to engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour towards his wife Lisa-Marie Zbozen (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

He fixed a new date for August 26 with an estimate of two weeks. A pre-trial review will take place on August 1.

Blades, from Claverley in Shropshire, did not attend the brief hearing but was told he needed to appear in person for the pre-trial review. He was released on conditional bail.

The TV star had previously denied one charge of engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour towards Lisa-Marie Zbozen.

The charge alleges that controlling and coercive behaviour took place in an intimate or family relationship between January 1 2023 and September 12 last year.

The charge against Blades alleges that his behaviour had a “serious effect” on his partner, “namely that it caused her to fear on at least two occasions that violence would be used against her”.

Ms Zbozen announced that the couple’s relationship was over in an Instagram post on May 2.