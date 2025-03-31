Stormont has ‘engaged with police’ over abuse of MLAs

The Stormont Assembly has “engaged” with police over abuse faced by MLAs.

Assembly members last week spoke out about facing attacks on their offices, as well as receiving death and rape threats.

Meanwhile solidarity was expressed with DUP Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart over abuse she receives online.

At the start of the Assembly plenary on Monday, Speaker Edwin Poots commended MLAs who have spoken out.

He said the Assembly Commission has been engaging with both the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) and the Electoral Commission over MLA abuse.

“While many of the tools to tackle these issues lie beyond the roles of Speaker and the Assembly Commission, I can inform members that there has been good, proactive engagement with the PSNI, and we’re also engaging with the Electoral Commission,” he told MLAs.

“But for today, I would want to encourage members to ensure that they report any threats or harassment that they receive to the police.

“It’s important that we’re going to recognise this problem of abuse and not accept it as the norm, which I know many of us have got used to.”

In a statement, the PSNI said it “condemns and thoroughly investigates any reports of abuse, harassment or criminality directed towards our elected representatives”.

Chief Superintendent Stephen Murray said: “We know that women in public life in particular can suffer a disproportionate level of unacceptable and criminal behaviour.

“It is totally unacceptable that anyone should face such abuse simply for carrying out the duties of their office.

“We will continue to do all we can to ensure that all of our politicians are supported, and that they can undertake their role free from fear and intimidation.

“We regularly engage with our elected representatives in order to provide information on personal safety and to discuss steps that can be taken to address and reduce the risk of physical or online abuse, how the Police Service can support them and, crucially, when to report an incident to police.

“We regularly engage with Assembly and Parliamentary officials, and the Electoral Commission, in regard to elected representative safety.

“The Police Service of Northern Ireland is also holding an event for MLAs at Stormont next month where we will be available to provide advice on a range of issues, including personal and cyber security.”