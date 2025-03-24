Police investigate after email leads to school closures in Northern Ireland

A number of schools in Northern Ireland have been closed due to a “security concern”.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said it was liaising with the Metropolitan Police in London after an email had been sent to schools in Co Fermanagh, Co Tyrone and Co Antrim.

Some schools posted messages on social media advising parents that they had closed.

A PSNI statement said: “Police received reports today, Monday March 24, of an email sent to a number of schools in Enniskillen, Strabane and Ballycastle.

“As a result of this email, we are conducting inquiries and liaising with the schools in question, and also with the Metropolitan Police in London.”

In a post on social media, Holy Cross College in Strabane, Co Tyrone said: “Unfortunately the school has had to close today due to a security concern.

“Any children already en route, we would ask that parents make arrangements to collect them.

“We will update you all as soon as possible this morning.”

The same message was posted on the Facebook account of Cross and Passion College in Ballycastle, Co Antrim.

Meanwhile, Erne Integrated College in Co Fermanagh posted: “Due to a security alert this morning, traffic around the school and Erne Integrated Primary is extremely backed up.

DUP MLA Deborah Erskine said it had been a scary incident for the schools involved (Liam McBurney/PA)

“We are open as normal, after the all-clear was given by the PSNI.”

DUP Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA Deborah Erskine said it had been a “scary incident” for those who work at the schools affected.

In a Facebook post, she said:”Early this morning I was in touch with the local police regarding the despicable emails sent to schools in this area.

“Sadly the individual behind it sought to cause havoc across many schools in NI and elsewhere.

“This would have been a very scary incident to occur for the school leadership and the staff.”

TUV leader and North Antrim MP Jim Allister said on X: “Appalling to see NI schools closed because of a security threat, including Cross & Passion College in Ballycastle in North Antrim.

“I trust the police get on top of this situation quickly and that concerns of parents, staff and pupils can be allayed.”

In a social media post, DUP MLA Gary Middleton said: “Concerning that schools across NI have been affected by a security threat.

“An update from the PSNI and Education Authority is due to be issued shortly.”

A spokesperson for the Education Authority said it was aware of reports of an email sent to schools.

The spokesperson added: “PSNI are conducting inquiries and it would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage.”