Clean-up operation under way after pellets from ship collision threaten wildlife

A clean-up operation is under way after plastic pellets which pose a danger to wildlife washed up on beaches following a ship collision in the North Sea.

Conservation groups have said they are “deeply concerned” about the risks posed by the plastic nurdles, which are believed to have come from containers damaged on the Solong, when it collided with the American tanker Stena Immaculate on March 10.

They have been spotted at various sites along the north Norfolk coast.

The crew of the Stena Immaculate have been praised for their ‘courage and dedication’ (Crowley/PA)

The recovery operation was launched as the coastguard confirmed that fires were now out on the Solong and the owners of the Stena Immaculate continued to praise the bravery of their tanker crew.

Chief Coastguard Paddy O’Callaghan said on Tuesday that both the Solong and Stena Immaculate “remain stable and salvage operations are ongoing”, adding that “fires on board the Solong have been extinguished and temperature monitoring has been set up”.

He said: “A retrieval operation continues today after plastic nurdles were sighted in waters just off The Wash and at disparate locations along the shore between Old Hunstanton and Wells-next-the-Sea.”

The coastguard said the Solong, pictured, and the Stena Immaculate ‘remain stable and salvage operations are ongoing’ (Danny Lawson/PA)

The company managing the Stena Immaculate has described how the “courage and dedication” of the crew of the US fuel tanker meant that only one of the vessel’s cargo tanks containing jet fuel was damaged.

Crowley, the maritime company, said: “Our deepest gratitude and respect goes out to our 23 mariners from the Stena Immaculate for their exceptional bravery and quick action during the recent allision to their ship in the North Sea.

“Their decisive efforts and teamwork to execute critical fire and emergency duties helped to save lives, protect the integrity of the vessel and minimise the impact on the environment.”

It said: “Their dedication to safety — not only for themselves but for others — sets a powerful example for the entire industry. Thank you for your courage and dedication.”

A statement from the shipping company Ernst Russ, which owns the Solong, said on Tuesday: “We can confirm that a number of containers on board Solong contain plastic nurdles.

“We understand that no containers holding nurdles have been lost over the side.

“What we understand may have occurred, is that intense heat during initial firefighting efforts caused one or more of the openings of some of the smaller containers to open, resulting in the release of some contents.”

The firm said it had “proactively deployed assets to mitigate any long-term impact on the marine environment” and was liaising with the coastguard.

Conservation groups have said the nurdles, which are not toxic, can have a devastating effect on animals, including seals, puffins and fish, if they are eaten.

Members of the public have been warned not to touch the pellets, which can be covered in other pollutants.

The National Trust said nurdles have begun to appear on Brancaster Beach, in Norfolk, and the RSPB confirmed they have washed up at the charity’s reserve at nearby Titchwell.

A trust spokeswoman said: “We can confirm that plastic nurdles have begun to wash ashore on Brancaster Beach and elsewhere along the Norfolk coast, following the North Sea tanker collision last week.

Plastic pellets were spotted on the shoreline at RSPB Titchwell Marsh in King’s Lynn, Norfolk (RSPB/PA)

“So far, we have not seen any visible signs at Blakeney Point Nature Reserve and will next be assessing the inter-tidal salt marshes at Stiffkey.

“This is a developing situation and we are currently liaising with authorities to understand the response needed to remove loose nurdles and these charred lumps of plastic resin.

“Any pollution incident can have a devastating impact on wildlife and this is a vital time for many migratory birds as they return to our shores for the breeding season such as terns, as well as marine life including seals and fish.”

Steve Rowland, RSPB area manager, said pellets were washing up along miles of Norfolk coast, including the charity’s reserve at Titchwell.

The coastguard said some of the nurdles had been identified on the shore (MCA/PA)

He said the area is “internationally important” for birds and wildlife.

Sophie Benbow, director of marine at the charity Fauna & Flora, said: “Once lost into the ocean, these tiny pieces of plastic are almost impossible to contain.

“Plastic pellets are one of the largest sources of microplastic pollution globally and pose a grave threat to nature and coastal communities.”

Both vessels remain in the North Sea, with the Stena Immaculate at anchor 12 miles off Withernsea, and the Solong about 20 miles further south, off Mablethorpe.

The pellets are not toxic but can be a hazard to animals if ingested, the coastguard said (MCA/PA)

A total of 36 people were rescued from the ships following the collision but a sailor from the Solong – named as 38-year-old Filipino national Mark Angelo Pernia – is missing and presumed dead.

The Solong’s captain, Vladimir Motin, 59, of St Petersburg, Russia, appeared at Hull Magistrates’ Court on Saturday morning charged with gross negligence manslaughter and was remanded in custody.

:: Members of the public have been asked to report nurdle finds to the Humber Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre on 0344 382 0580 or email zone8@hmcg.gov.uk.