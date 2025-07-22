Mass protest planned by 500 Palestine Action supporters in bid to get ban lifted

Supporters of Palestine Action are aiming to gather 500 people to take mass action in an attempt to overwhelm the criminal justice system and persuade authorities to lift the ban on the group.

The action planned for August 9 in central London will see protesters holding signs that say: “I Oppose Genocide, I Support Palestine Action” with “non violent composure” for an hour or until they are arrested.

A planning document has been posted online that says: “Five hundred is more than double the total number of people arrested under the Terrorism Act in 2024.

“It would be practically and politically difficult for the state to respond to an action on this scale.

“Even assuming it had the physical capacity to arrest so many people on the same day, the political fallout from such an operation would be incalculable, causing irreparable damage to the reputation of the government and the police.

“Our assessment is that an action on this scale could be enough for the ban to be lifted.

“Charging and prosecuting at least 500 more people, in addition to the 200 people already arrested, is likely to be beyond the capacity of the state, given the current situation in the criminal justice system.”

Palestine Action has been banned by the Government under terrorism laws, after it claimed an action which saw two Voyager planes damaged at RAF Brize Norton on June 20.

The ban means that membership of, or support for, Palestine Action is now a criminal offence punishable by up to 14 years in prison.

A legal bid to challenge the ban at the High Court by the group’s co-founder, Huda Ammori, is ongoing.