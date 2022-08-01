Brand-new boutique wedding venue opens doors after four-year transformation

Stockton House wedding venue

Stockton House is hosting its first weddings this month after being brought back to life by award-winning hospitality group Caviar and Chips.

The 18th Century Grade II listed building, set in the Apley Estate between Shifnal and Bridgnorth, has undergone an extensive renovation, transforming it into an exclusive unique wedding venue, and has already taken 40 bookings from couples.

Caviar and Chips was voted best wedding caterer in the UK at the wedding industry awards in March and works with over 30 venues across the UK.

Co-founder Marc Hornby said: “At Caviar and Chips we’re recognised as one of the best providers of weddings in the country and we wanted to bring our five years of experience and track record in making special moments and memories together to create the perfect venue.