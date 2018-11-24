Shifnal and Albrighton prepare to turn the lights on for Christmas

Shifnal will hold its Christmas celebrations next Friday, November 30.

The town's annual Christmas market will run throughout the evening, starting at 5pm and finishing at 9pm.

Councillor Robert Harrop, the mayor of Shifnal, will be there to flick the switch and fill the high street with light at 6.45pm.

Entertainment will include Father Christmas and his sleigh, while a DJ and various choirs, including the Shifnal and District Male Voice Choir, and Cosford Military Wives Choir, will also perform.

A wide range of stalls will also feature at the event, selling various festive items and wood crafts, as well as gifts and a number of food stalls.

Meanwhile, Albrighton will close its High Street to hold its Christmas Extravaganza the day before, on Thursday, November 29.

Taking place from 6pm to 9pm, live music will be held in numerous locations around the town.

A brass band will play from 6pm at the Old Bush Inn, while Birchfield School Senior Choir will perform at Albrighton Hardware at 6.15pm, and Village Vocals Choir will start at 7.30pm from A Bit of a Do.

Finishing the night will be The Dirty Rockin' Scoundrels, playing at Gibson's Garage Roof at 7pm, before JT Soul finish the night at the Old Bush Inn.

Shops will also be getting into the spirit, with Hewitts Butchers transforming its shop into one from the Victorian era.

Stephen Hewitt, of the butchers, said: "We want to do something different to celebrate Albrighton's Christmas Extravaganza and we hope that visitors will enjoy the traditional atmosphere of the shop.

"Butchers were busier than ever during the Victorian era so it is an important part of the trade's history."

The shop will also be raising funds for The Albrighton Trust during the event.