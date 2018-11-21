Distraction thief took cash and jewellery from elderly women

Elizabeth Johnson’s victims included an 80-year-old woman and a 61-year-old who was physically disabled, a court heard.

Both women were present during the distraction burglaries.

Johnson admitted taking cash during a burglary at Hay-on-Wye on November 30 last year and stealing a red purse containing store cards, an electronic remote key fob and cash during a burglary at Presteigne on December 5.

The 50-year-old, from Burton Crescent in Weobley, near Leominster, admitted both burglaries when she appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court.

But she submitted a basis of plea for the Hay-on-Wye charge, disputing a claim that jewellery was taken and the quantity of cash.

Plants

Mr Stephen Davies, prosecuting, said Johnson called at a home in Hay-on-Wye and asked if she could use the toilet. Once invited in, Johnson then stayed in the house and offered the woman two baskets of plants for Christmas.

She left the house to go and get the baskets as the householder agreed to buy two at a cost of £12 each, before returning to the house. The victim left Johnson in the kitchen as she went into the bedroom to get her purse, then she returned to the kitchen and paid for the baskets.

Advertising

Johnson then asked her if she could use the bathroom again. She eventually used the bathroom four or five times and spent moments in there each time.

Johnson then left in a rush and afterwards the victim claimed £250 was missing as well as jewellery.

Mr Davies said on December 5, Johnson called at a home in Presteigne, walked in and tried to sell the woman two holly wreaths.

When Johnson went to leave the house, the woman noticed she had her red purse in her hand containing store cards, a NHS card, a spare electronic key fob for the door and £40 in cash.

Advertising

The court was told Johnson has no previous convictions.

Magistrates declined jurisdiction of the case and agreed to send it to Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court for a hearing on December 5.

They ordered a pre-sentence report to be prepared in the meantime.

Johnson will remain on unconditional bail until that date.