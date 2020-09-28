Denver Broncos watched in NFL game by 1,800 South Park cutouts

Despite being unable to fill their stadium with fans, the Denver Broncos weren’t short on animated supporters for their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

That’s because 1,800 cardboard cutouts of characters from the cartoon South Park were installed to fill the gaps during the NFL game, with the likes of characters Kenny and Cartman watching on.

“All 1,800 of us had a great time at the @Broncos game today! South Park’s first-ever supersized episode, “The Pandemic Special” premieres Wednesday at 8/7c on @ComedyCentral,” the cartoon’s Twitter account posted.

The characters even had masks on due to the coronavirus pandemic, and were joined by more than 5,000 socially-distanced real fans.

However, the fake fans were unable to lift the home side to victory at the Mile High Stadium, with the Buccaneers running out 28-10 winners.

All 1,800 of us had a great time at the @Broncos game today! South Park’s first-ever supersized episode, "The Pandemic Special" premieres Wednesday at 8/7c on @ComedyCentral. — South Park (@SouthPark) September 27, 2020

Perhaps they could try The Simpsons next?