‘Oh no!’: Livingstone struck in the crotch before hitting Big Bash 50

England and Perth Scorchers batsman Liam Livingstone was struck multiple times in the crotch before hitting a swift half century in Australia’s Big Bash League.

The 26-year-old batsman was well set on 26 from 19 deliveries against the Melbourne Renegades when a Will Sutherland delivery struck him in the delicate region.

Livingstone’s cry of “Oh no!” before hitting the deck was enough to send the commentators into hysterics before the batsman was able to return to his feet.

Oh man. This hurts just watching. #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/puywBbtr9s — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 7, 2020

Such incidents are an unfortunate part of the game for any batsman, but Livingstone had already been on the receiving end of a similar delivery earlier on in his innings.

The first strike simply prompted a groan from the man at the crease.

It didn't all go Liam's way in that over… OUCH #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/NfmOcSY9XT — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 7, 2020

These minor setbacks however proved unable to prevent Livingstone from compiling a useful knock, top-scoring for the Scorchers with 59 from 39 deliveries.

Take a bow @liaml4893 ? The Englishman (59) whacked four 6s and three 4s ? It's been an absolute pleasure watching you tonight! #MADETOUGH #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/uhmd9tdyeK — Perth Scorchers (@ScorchersBBL) January 7, 2020

Both bat and box were put to good use, it’s fair to say.