Dragon steals the show during atmospheric Casablanca derby

Published:

The atmosphere in the stands during the cup game was lively to say the least.

Football fans holding flares

A terrifying depiction of a dragon in the stands stole the show at the Casablanca derby this weekend.

In the Arab Club Champions Cup game between Moroccan top tier sides Raja Club Athletic Casablanca and Wydad Casablanca, the dragon display emerged with the scores level.

The mythical beast was paraded around the Stade Mohammed V stadium – which both clubs use as their home ground – against a backdrop of flares and smoke.

The dragon – depicted breathing fire and holding a trophy – had no goals to celebrate after that however, the first leg of the second round game finishing 1-1.

Both teams will return for the second leg later in the month – will the dragon return? If not, we’ll always have the first leg.

