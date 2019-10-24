Simone Biles performs stunning backflip before serving World Series first pitch

US gymnastics hero Simone Biles kicked off the second game of the Major League Baseball (MLB) World Series in true Simone Biles style – with a stunning backflip twist.

After taking five gold medals at the World Gymnastics Championships this month, the 22-year-old is the most decorated gymnast of all time, and she was invited to the game to serve up the ceremonial first pitch.

Biles’ unique take on the tradition was met with cheers from the crowd at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas – the gymnast’s home town.

It is the second time Biles has thrown the first pitch at a Houston Astros game, the first coming on July 4 2016 when she tried something similarly spectacular.

Check out Houston's own @Simone_Biles throwing out the first pitch at the @astros game on July 4th! pic.twitter.com/NJS4H2Hipj — KPRC 2 Houston (@KPRC2) July 4, 2016

Unfortunately for the Astros however, Biles’ flipping start to the World Series game did not prove a lucky charm.

The Houston club lost 12-3 to the Washington Nationals, who have won the first two matches of the best-of-seven series.