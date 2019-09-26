Rivals Gloucestershire and Northants celebrate together after sealing promotion

Players from Gloucestershire and Northamptonshire celebrated together after both teams won promotion to Division One of the Specsavers County Championship.

Promotion was sealed for both sides, who occupied second and third in the table going into the final round of games, when both their game in Bristol and the match between Durham and Glamorgan were abandoned as draws because of the weather.

"WE ARE GOING UP, SAY WE ARE WE ARE GOING UP" ??????#GoGlos?? pic.twitter.com/iESCyDn022 — Gloucestershire Cricket? (@Gloscricket) September 26, 2019

With each team having reason to celebrate, they joined together in the home changing room on Thursday morning to mark the occasion by spraying champagne and singing: “We are going up!”

Northamptonshire batsman Alex Wakely tweeted: “Two teams promoted together on the last day of the season. Celebrating together. Love this game! Congrats @Gloscricket – see you next year!”

The promotion is extra special for Northamptonshire batsman Ben Curran, who is now set to play against his two brothers, Tom and Sam.

Big congrats to @NorthantsCCC and @curranjb_57 on getting promoted. Have 3 brothers ever played in the same first class fixture before? Can’t wait for this!!! pic.twitter.com/pPJ199BTtL — Tom Curran (@TC59) September 26, 2019

The two England internationals both play for Surrey so, if selected, there could be three siblings playing in the same fixture when the two sides meet next year.

In a text conversation between the three, which was put on Twitter by Tom, Ben promised to hit his brothers’ bowling “into the stands”.