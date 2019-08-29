Eric Cantona baffles former professionals with ‘bizarre’ speech at UCL draw

Michael Owen was among the former professionals left confused by Eric Cantona’s speech at the 2019/20 Champions League draw in Monaco.

Cantona was presented with the 2019 Uefa President’s Award during the draw for Europe’s premier football competition, and was asked for his thoughts on stage.

His answer, it is fair to say, surprised everyone.

Wins the 2019 UEFA President's Award… Gives bizarre cryptic speech to confuse everyone in attendance. Eric Cantona, ladies and gentlemen ? pic.twitter.com/qNgZB0cFoW — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) August 29, 2019

“As flies to wanton boys, we are for the gods, they kill us for the sport,” said the Manchester United legend.

“Soon the science will not only be able to slow down the ageing of the cells, soon the science will fix the cells to the state, and so we become eternal. Only accidents, crimes, wars will still kill us, but unfortunately crimes and wars will multiply.

“I love football. Thank you.”

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were both in attendance, and looked equally confused by the Frenchman’s words.

Messi and Ronaldo's reaction to Eric Cantona's speech… Absolutely brilliant ? pic.twitter.com/Z6xBYRHLjP — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) August 29, 2019

Former players voiced their own confusion on social media.

Match Of The Day presenter and former England striker Gary Lineker pointed to the philosophical implications of Cantona’s speech for the season ahead.

Barcelona, Dortmund, Inter could be the group of death but as Cantona says we’ll soon be eternal so what’s the problem? — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) August 29, 2019

Owen simply tweeted: “That has to be the most bizarre speech I’ve ever heard,” prompting former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher to reply: “It was amazing!!”

That has to be the most bizarre speech I’ve ever heard ? #Cantona — michael owen (@themichaelowen) August 29, 2019

Bizarre! It was amazing!! No one had a clue what to do or say ?? https://t.co/NXSwdscIGV — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) August 29, 2019

Nobody kicks the Champions League off quite like Cantona, do they?