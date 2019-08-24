Advertising
Virgil van Dijk’s 50-game dribbling record ended during win against Arsenal
Nobody dribbled past the Liverpool defender across the whole of the 2018/19 Premier League season.
Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk saw one of his most impressive defensive records ended during Liverpool’s 3-1 win against Arsenal, when Nicolas Pepe dribbled past the Dutchman.
New Arsenal signing Pepe took the ball past van Dijk during the first half of the game at Anfield to end a 50-game run stretching back 539 days.
The record had become something of an indicator of just how good a signing van Dijk has been for the Reds since his £75 million move from Southampton in 2018.
However, Liverpool fans made sure to point out that the reaction to the record ending only goes to show how colossal a player VVD has become for them.
“Van dijk is gargantuan,” one supporter tweeted.
Advertising
An encouraging first 40 minutes was about as good as it got for Arsenal however, with Liverpool blowing the north London side away thanks to a Joel Matip header and a Mohamed Salah brace.
The Reds conceded late on, but maintained their lead to stay top of the league.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.