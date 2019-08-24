Virgil van Dijk’s 50-game dribbling record ended during win against Arsenal

Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk saw one of his most impressive defensive records ended during Liverpool’s 3-1 win against Arsenal, when Nicolas Pepe dribbled past the Dutchman.

New Arsenal signing Pepe took the ball past van Dijk during the first half of the game at Anfield to end a 50-game run stretching back 539 days.

Not since March 2018 has Virgil van Dijk been successfully dribbled past in the #PL 539 days and 50 matches later, Pepe delivers…#LIVARS pic.twitter.com/49sOfCZ1Us — Premier League (@premierleague) August 24, 2019

The record had become something of an indicator of just how good a signing van Dijk has been for the Reds since his £75 million move from Southampton in 2018.

However, Liverpool fans made sure to point out that the reaction to the record ending only goes to show how colossal a player VVD has become for them.

Van Dijk is absolutely massive. First time he’s been dribbled for 70 games and everyone is celebrating like its a trophy or some sort of an achievement. No other player comes close to his standards. — Samuel (@SamueILFC) August 24, 2019

I see opposition fans are enjoying Pepe apparently dribbling past van Dijk. Just shows how incredible he is, people celebrating it like a goal. — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) August 24, 2019

“Van dijk is gargantuan,” one supporter tweeted.

Van dijk is gargantuan — DH (@ffsDH_70) August 24, 2019

An encouraging first 40 minutes was about as good as it got for Arsenal however, with Liverpool blowing the north London side away thanks to a Joel Matip header and a Mohamed Salah brace.

The Reds conceded late on, but maintained their lead to stay top of the league.