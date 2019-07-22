Watch: Lacrosse player pulls off ‘ridiculous’ behind the back assist

Lacrosse star Paul Rabil pulled off a “ridiculous” assist in an all-star game in Los Angeles.

Rabil, 33, used a move described by commentators as an “around the world pass” by flicking his stick behind his head to confuse the opposition and gift it to a teammate in space – who promptly finished the move.

Sunday’s Premier Lacrosse League all-star game saw two sides lead by Trevor Baptiste and Matt Rambo face off in a thrilling match which finished 17-16 in favour of the former at the Banc of California Stadium.

The pass from Rabil, playing for Team Baptiste, is what had fans excited on Twitter however.

That is one for the ages. — Mike Annunziata (@g52NextLevel) July 22, 2019

Rabil plays for Atlas Lacrosse Club of the Premier Lacrosse League – a new professional league he co-founded this year which includes many stars from the already established Major League Lacrosse.