Manchester United mascot Fred the Red hit with drink after taunting Leeds fans

Viral sports news

The mascot engaged with Leeds supporters during a friendly in Australia.

Manchester United mascot Fred the Red

Manchester United’s mascot was spotted in an altercation with Leeds fans as the two sides faced off in Australia.

In a video captured by one football fan, Fred the Red is seen taunting Leeds supporters by shaking his tail at them.

One apparent Leeds fan responds my throwing a drink at the mascot, who then turns and gives a resounding double thumbs-down.

The two teams – who have a heated and long-standing rivalry – played out a friendly in Perth on Wednesday, which the Old Trafford side won 4-0.

Both teams have been contacted for comment.

Viral sports news

