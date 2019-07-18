Manchester United mascot Fred the Red hit with drink after taunting Leeds fans

Manchester United’s mascot was spotted in an altercation with Leeds fans as the two sides faced off in Australia.

In a video captured by one football fan, Fred the Red is seen taunting Leeds supporters by shaking his tail at them.

One apparent Leeds fan responds my throwing a drink at the mascot, who then turns and gives a resounding double thumbs-down.

The two teams – who have a heated and long-standing rivalry – played out a friendly in Perth on Wednesday, which the Old Trafford side won 4-0.

Both teams have been contacted for comment.