Point to prove? One in eight men think they could score against Serena Williams

Twelve percent of men believe they could win a point off 23-time grand slam winner Serena Williams, a YouGov survey has found.

The survey asked 1,732 adults in Great Britain: “Do you think if you were playing your very best tennis, you could win a point off Serena Williams?”

The results showed that 12% of men believed they could indded win a point off the 2019 Wimbledon singles finalist, while 74% did not think they could.

Of the women asked, only 3% thought they could take a point from 37-year-old Williams – and overall, 7% of those asked said they thought they could score against her.

Model, presenter and author Christine Teigen responded to the results by pleading with Williams to indulge the idea, adding that she “would like to cry of laughter”.

Comedian and actor Katy Brand meanwhile tweeted: “I don’t have enough ‘ha ha ha ha ha ha ha’s in my bag for this.”

Williams will play Simona Halep in the women’s singles final on Saturday.