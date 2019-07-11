Watch: Liverpool fans troll Man United training session with plane message

Liverpool fans have trolled Manchester United by flying a plane with a cheeky message over the Red Devils’ pre-season training session in Australia.

The flight over the open session in Perth was trailing a banner which read: “Liverpool FC – 6x European Champions!”

The cheeky dig at United, who have won the European Cup three times compared with the Reds’ six, was captured by The Times Sport reporter Paul Hirst.

Posting the footage to Twitter, the message was met with scorn from many Red Devils fans – with many pointing to United’s greater success in the Premier League.

When you haven't won a league title in 30 years and have won just two trophies in eight years, should you really be in any position to take the mick out of rival? — Red Devil Chronicle ? (@wefollowunited) July 11, 2019

User @wefollowunited tweeted: “When you haven’t won a league title in 30 years and have won just two trophies in eight years, should you really be in any position to take the mick out of rival?”

However Liverpool fans were rather pleased with the display.

Advertising

Up the unbearable Reds ?????? pic.twitter.com/f1rlClFxRQ — Jon Y ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@jonyeates) July 11, 2019

“Up the unbearable Reds,” tweeted @jonyeates.

Finally, some United fans hoped their side, who finished sixth in the Premier League last season, could take inspiration from the banner.

If our players look up at that and it doesn't hurt them and inspire them to win something big next season nothing will. If Liverpool fans had taunted the team of Beckham and Keane like this they'd start the season like a house on fire. — Myles Bailey (@mylesabailey) July 11, 2019

Advertising

“If our players look up at that and it doesn’t hurt them and inspire them to win something big next season nothing will,” tweeted @mylesabailey.

United face Perth Glory in their first pre-season friendly on Saturday before taking on Leeds next week.

Liverpool added a sixth European crown to their collection when they beat Tottenham in the final last month.