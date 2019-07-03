‘Hey, there she is!’: Federer meets teen sensation Gauff after Wimbledon upset

If Cori Gauff hid her inexperience in beating Venus Williams in the first round at Wimbledon, she struggled to do so after meeting Roger Federer.

The 15-year-old defeated Williams 6-4 6-4 in one of Wimbledon’s greatest upsets, having become the youngest woman to qualify for the tournament in the Open era.

And while the victory may be the best moment of her career to date, meeting Federer at SW19 appeared a highlight too.

“Hey, there she is! Congratulations, great job,” Federer said, before conversing with Gauff and wishing her well in her second round match.

“You got that on camera?” the teenager asked afterwards.

Federer: "Hey, there she is!" A nice moment between the @rogerfederer and @CocoGauff ahead of her match today at #Wimbledon… https://t.co/YT5PWhVJqH — USTA (@usta) July 3, 2019

Love this! She's part of the gang now is Cori 'Coco' Gauff. "Ah, there she is," says the tennis legend of the 15-year-old schoolgirl. Gauff beat her hero Venus Williams in the first round of #Wimbledon. Even Federer's impressed with that. https://t.co/OMGDtPaRX1 — Jo Gunston (@sportsliberated) July 3, 2019

A mammoth 22 years separates Gauff and Federer, who had already won Wimbledon by the time Gauff was born.