Watch: Argentina footballer dribbles over pigeon in Copa America

Reaching the semi-final of the Copa America is a achievement, but being tripped up by a pigeon in the process is an altogether different kind of coup.

Argentina footballer Rodrigo De Paul managed both during his side’s quarter-final victory over Venezuela on Friday night, after he dribbled the ball over a feathered pitch invader.

? When you get tackled by a pigeon on a football pitch! Rodrigo de Paul takes a tumble for Argentina, surely a yellow? ??#CopaAmerica pic.twitter.com/pUyOkNM8rN — Watch Copa América 2019 live on Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) June 28, 2019

Although it may have been a moment of concern for the winger, fortunately the bird appeared unharmed by the incident and promptly flew off.

The grey mascot proved to be something of a lucky charm for Argentina as they beat the Venezuelans 2-0 in Brazil.

Goals from Lautaro Martinez and Giovani Lo Celso carried La Albiceleste to victory at the Maracana stadium in Rio De Janeiro, with shots from Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero setting up the finishes for the pair.

? Lautaro Martinez opens the scoring for Argentina TEKKERS ?#CopaAmerica pic.twitter.com/BSPnSmiNmx — Watch Copa América 2019 live on Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) June 28, 2019

?? Giovani Lo Celso fires Argentina into a 2 goal lead after Agüero's shot is saved! ? Argentina have a semi final versus Brazil in sight#CopaAmerica pic.twitter.com/J22Dqs1DBL — Watch Copa América 2019 live on Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) June 28, 2019

Argentina will now face Brazil in the semi-final of the competition on Tuesday night – the early hours of Wednesday morning in Europe.