Jokes aplenty as Carabao Cup announces draw at Morrisons store
A London branch of the supermarket will host the event.
Social media did not need a second invitation to mock the organisers of the Carabao Cup after it was announced a branch of Morrisons would host the draw for the first round.
With Ray Parlour and John Barnes ready to draw the balls from the hat, an article on the EFL’s website read: “Live from Morrisons, Colindale at 7pm on Thursday 20 June, the draw will take place within a short distance from Wembley Stadium – the home of the Carabao Cup Final.
“Conducted by two former EFL Cup winners, supporters will be able to engage with the competition as they go about their daily routine… A true modern-day supermarket sweep!”
The English Football League tournament has previously seen draws hosted in more exotic locations than Colindale, such as Thailand and Vietnam, with a series of technical faults blighting the Bangkok event in 2017.
Fans were quick to question the location after the unusual announcement, with Alan Partridge references frequently appearing.
Others wondered how else the supermarket could be incorporated into proceedings.
Meanwhile, here are two twists on John Barnes’ classic England rap.
Attention also turned to the contents of Barnes’ trolley in a promotional picture for the draw. The competition’s title sponsor is an energy drink from Thailand.
Cans of Carabao? Check. Trophy? Check.
But for some there was nothing funny about an announcement which directed further mockery towards a competition which has endured its fair share in recent years.
Fans can watch the draw on the Carabao Cup Facebook page on June 20.
