Jokes aplenty as Carabao Cup announces draw at Morrisons store

Social media did not need a second invitation to mock the organisers of the Carabao Cup after it was announced a branch of Morrisons would host the draw for the first round.

With Ray Parlour and John Barnes ready to draw the balls from the hat, an article on the EFL’s website read: “Live from Morrisons, Colindale at 7pm on Thursday 20 June, the draw will take place within a short distance from Wembley Stadium – the home of the Carabao Cup Final.

“Conducted by two former EFL Cup winners, supporters will be able to engage with the competition as they go about their daily routine… A true modern-day supermarket sweep!”

The English Football League tournament has previously seen draws hosted in more exotic locations than Colindale, such as Thailand and Vietnam, with a series of technical faults blighting the Bangkok event in 2017.

Fans were quick to question the location after the unusual announcement, with Alan Partridge references frequently appearing.

John Barnes and Ray Parlour to conduct the Carabao Cup first round draw at Colindale Morrisons. Properly policed. It must not, repeat not, turn into an all-night rave. pic.twitter.com/a7fywsmkoW — Jonny Sharples (@JonnyGabriel) June 17, 2019

Hosted by Alan Partridge — Stuart Findlay (@WellStuart) June 17, 2019

Advertising

Others wondered how else the supermarket could be incorporated into proceedings.

The home teams will be drawn in aisle seven (frozen goods) while the away teams will be drawn in aisle 25 (confectionary). — Steve Kennedy (@SteveK157DFC) June 17, 2019

Carabao Cup is always good fun isn't it. Presumably the numbers will be drawn on loose potatoes or something? pic.twitter.com/BQnZaDVB2D — Sport Relief (@sportrelief) June 17, 2019

Meanwhile, here are two twists on John Barnes’ classic England rap.

Advertising

You’ve got to hold and scan but do it at the right time — Blue & Amber Fanzine (@B_and_A_Fanzine) June 17, 2019

You’ve got to hold & give but do it down the bread isle — Danny Cannan (@DannyCannan) June 17, 2019

Attention also turned to the contents of Barnes’ trolley in a promotional picture for the draw. The competition’s title sponsor is an energy drink from Thailand.

Cans of Carabao? Check. Trophy? Check.

"John I just asked you to get bread, eggs and milk, what do you expect me to do with all this?" https://t.co/AgoFGAuRjo — Alex Finnis (@AlexFinnis) June 17, 2019

But for some there was nothing funny about an announcement which directed further mockery towards a competition which has endured its fair share in recent years.

Just when you think the competition can't become even more of a laughing stock.. they get Ray Parlour and John Barnes to do the draw from a supermarket… https://t.co/qPDPI7TlHh — Matt Purchase (@kopitesaint91) June 17, 2019

Fans can watch the draw on the Carabao Cup Facebook page on June 20.