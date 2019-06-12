Tyson Fury divides opinion with light-hearted pre-fight press conference

Tyson Fury enjoyed a light-hearted press conference ahead of his bout against Tom Schwarz, but not everyone on social media was convinced by the fight.

Fury, 30, will return to the ring in Las Vegas on Saturday night for the first time since his tie against Deontay Wilder, and he appeared in good spirits when facing off against his opponent.

“I tell you what, he’s a good looking man this Tom,” Fury said while facing the German, before adding: “I wish I was as good looking as you.”

Only Tyson Fury could get away with a face off like this ? It's hard to think these two will be trying to knock each other out on Saturday night… ? #FurySchwarz pic.twitter.com/NPY3nafIol — Boxing on BT Sport ? (@BTSportBoxing) June 12, 2019

The pair also posed for the cameras as if they were on the catwalk, amusing the assembled press.

Fury, who led the press in a sing-along after his bout against Wilder, took to the stage and asked his rival: “Shall we sing a song, Tom?”

Schwarz replied: “You are a very good singer, I’m not so good, sorry.”

"You're a good looking chappy! Sorry for my German." "Shall we sing a song, Tom?!" ? "Who has the minerals to get up here and give us a song?" ? Tyson Fury and Tom Schwarz met on stage for the first time and they're now best mates ? #FurySchwarz pic.twitter.com/fHAIqj3Tsb — Boxing on BT Sport ? (@BTSportBoxing) June 12, 2019

Plenty on social media enjoyed Fury’s joviality, but others felt it reflected the one-sided nature of the match-up between the two boxers.

Can't believe I detested this guy once.Absolutely love him to pieces now.? — Adam Smith ?? (@redgoals77) June 12, 2019

Shows what a joke of a fight it is ??‍♂️ — Gavin (@gps7545) June 12, 2019

Fury is the favourite, but after Anthony Joshua lost to underdog Andy Ruiz just days ago anything seems possible in the heavyweight division.