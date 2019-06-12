Advertising
Tyson Fury divides opinion with light-hearted pre-fight press conference
The Brit enjoyed a laugh with Tom Schwarz, who he will fight on Saturday night.
Tyson Fury enjoyed a light-hearted press conference ahead of his bout against Tom Schwarz, but not everyone on social media was convinced by the fight.
Fury, 30, will return to the ring in Las Vegas on Saturday night for the first time since his tie against Deontay Wilder, and he appeared in good spirits when facing off against his opponent.
“I tell you what, he’s a good looking man this Tom,” Fury said while facing the German, before adding: “I wish I was as good looking as you.”
The pair also posed for the cameras as if they were on the catwalk, amusing the assembled press.
Fury, who led the press in a sing-along after his bout against Wilder, took to the stage and asked his rival: “Shall we sing a song, Tom?”
Schwarz replied: “You are a very good singer, I’m not so good, sorry.”
Plenty on social media enjoyed Fury’s joviality, but others felt it reflected the one-sided nature of the match-up between the two boxers.
Fury is the favourite, but after Anthony Joshua lost to underdog Andy Ruiz just days ago anything seems possible in the heavyweight division.
