Former world snooker champion priced 147-1 to qualify for golf major

Former world snooker champion Shaun Murphy will try to qualify for next month’s Open Golf Championship at Royal Portrush.

Murphy, who won snooker’s top prize in 2005, will temporarily swap the baize for the links later this month when he plays in Open qualifying at County Louth.

Shaun Murphy celebrates becoming world snooker champion in 2005 (Gareth Copley/PA)

The 36-year-old has a scratch handicap in golf which means he can play in the regional qualifier in Ireland on June 24.

Online gambling firm Betway have priced Murphy at 147-1 to qualify for the competition, and the snooker player admits his chances of progressing to the final stage of qualifying are slim.

“It is all a bit tongue in cheek and a bit of a laugh,” he told BBC Sport.

“The one thing I do have going for me is that I already have a full-time job. Golf isn’t my livelihood. Relative to the other players I will be playing against, it doesn’t really matter to me if I win or lose.

“I am just trying to have a good day out. I could knock it round in anything from 68 to 108.

Advertising

“It is very hard to maintain a scratch handicap while having a full-time snooker career, a young family and all the rest of it.

“I won’t be off scratch for much longer so I thought I should take my opportunity while I am still eligible.”

The Claret Jug during the media day at Royal Portrush Golf Club, Northern Ireland (Liam McBurney/PA)

Murphy has previously caddied for a friend in Open Championship qualifying.

He said: “That was a fantastic experience. I thought it would be nice to have a go myself.