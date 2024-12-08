McLaren win constructors’ championship after Lando Norris’ Abu Dhabi victory

Lando Norris secured a dominant victory at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to win McLaren their first constructors’ championship since 1998.

The 25-year-old’s fourth win of the season meant McLaren held off the charge of Ferrari as team-mate Oscar Piastri finished only 10th after an eventful race for the Australian at the Yas Marina Circuit.

Ferrari pair Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc were second and third to push McLaren all the way but Norris’ win was enough to secure the title.

McLaren, whose last crown came with Mika Hakkinen and David Coulthard at the wheel, finished 14 points clear of the Scuderia.

Norris’ lights-to-flag win also secured second in the drivers’ championship, the highest finish of his career, having led the fight to world champion Max Verstappen for much of the season.