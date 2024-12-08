Charlie Dean unaware of hat-trick until after innings as England level series

Charlie Dean revealed she was unaware she had claimed a hat-trick as England beat South Africa by six wickets in Durban to level the ODI series 1-1.

Dean and her fellow bowlers produced a superb display to restrict South Africa to 135 all out at Kingsmead before England cruised to 137 for four in reply with 26 overs to spare.

Off-spinner Dean, whose hat-trick came across two overs, ended with four for 45 and she is just the third England woman to achieve the feat in ODIs and first since Clare Connor in 1999.

She told Sky Sports: “I didn’t even realise I had a hat-trick so it was great to find that out afterwards.

“The wind didn’t affect which end I chose to bowl from. I just embraced the drift today and put a slip in.

“I’m pleased with my game at the moment. I’m still learning and growing but I’m becoming more consistent in how I’m going about things.

“I’m also happy to be contributing with the bat when I’m needed so to contribute to the team in the win today was pleasing.”

The 23-year-old, who had already removed Annerie Dercksen, had Marizanne Kapp caught by Sophie Ecclestone at mid-off for a duck and then dismissed Nadine de Klerk and Sinalo Jafta in successive deliveries at the start of her next over.

Fellow bowlers Ecclestone and Lauren Filer, with three for 27 and three for 32 respectively, were also in fine form as England bounced back from Saturday’s six-wicket defeat in Kimberley.

South Africa recovered from a shaky start to reach 72 for two in the 17th over, but then lost five wickets for four runs to teeter on 76 for seven in the 19th.

Chloe Tryon offered some resistance, making 45 before being caught by Tammy Beaumont at short-leg off Ecclestone, as the hosts were all out in the 32nd over.

In reply, England openers Beaumont and Maia Bouchier put on 69 for the first wicket, hitting 34 and 33 respectively, and Nat Sciver-Brunt chipped in with 20 before Danni Wyatt-Hodge’s unbeaten 25 steered her side to victory.

England, who wrapped up a 3-0 T20 series win over South Africa last week, play the decider in Potchefstroom on Wednesday before the two sides face each other in a one-off Test match in Bloemfontein, starting next Sunday.