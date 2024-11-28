England remove New Zealand openers in first morning of series

Gus Atkinson and Brydon Carse hit the mark as England removed both of New Zealand’s openers on the first morning of the first Test in Christchurch.

Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to send the Black Caps in, hoping to find some early signs of life in a green-tinged pitch.

There was almost instant success as Atkinson had Devon Conway caught and bowled for two in the second over of the match, but the hosts rallied to 104 for two in front of a sell-out crowd at the Hagley Oval.

Conway has been a thorn in England’s sides in the past, but has not scored a Test hundred for almost two years and continued a run of indifferent form when Atkinson attacked from around the wicket and snapped up a return chance in his follow through.

New Zealand skipper Tom Latham, fresh from leading a stunning 3-0 win over India, was unfazed by the early loss and quickly settled into a steady scoring rhythm as he compiled a measured 47.

Kane Williamson, back at number three after missing the India series through injury, had a scare on nought when he edged Chris Woakes in front of the slips but played his part in a solid stand of 58 for the second wicket.

England were keen to part them before their partnership progressed any further and Carse got the job done in his third over, taking Latham’s edge with a full ball that shaped away as bat came down.

A third breakthrough would have put English noses in front at lunch but Williamson (26no) and Rachin Ravindra (21no) looked comfortable.

England looked to test Ravindra with short balls but, after he missed one attempted pull, he smashed Atkinson to the boundary with authority.

Williamson won his personal duel with Stokes, who leaked 19 from his first two overs, and saw out the session to leave the sides evenly matched.