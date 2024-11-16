Luke Littler storms into Grand Slam of Darts semi-finals with thumping win

Luke Littler stormed into the Grand Slam of Darts semi-finals in style with a thumping 16-2 victory over Jermaine Wattimena in Wolverhampton.

After a great start to the tournament in the group stages, Littler followed up his solid showing against Mike De Decker with an utterly dominant display against Wattimena in Saturday’s quarter-final to set up a last-four showdown with Gary Anderson.

Littler got off to a brilliant start and came close to hitting a nine-darter in the second leg, falling just short after narrowly missing double 12.

The 17-year-old threw seven 180s in the opening five legs alone and hit his highest checkout of the game with a 167 finish in the sixth leg.

Wattimena won the seventh but was unable to threaten a comeback as Littler raced further clear to finish with 12 maximums and an average of 105.11.

Littler told Sky Sports: “I felt very confident coming into tonight. I just thought to myself it’s little bursts – first to five, break, first to five, break.

“I played so well, I’m so happy and fair play to Jermaine, I was too good tonight.”

Littler hopes a Grand Slam nine-darter will come soon, adding: “When you’re playing that good, you feel it coming every time. Every time I go for a 180 the crowd expect it, but as a player you do feel it coming.

“It’ll take time, but hopefully it does come.”

Littler will meet Anderson on Sunday after the Scot beat Gian van Veen 16-14 in their quarter-final clash.

After a tight start to the match, Anderson won four successive legs to take a two-leg lead at 6-4.

Although Van Veen remained firmly on the Scotsman’s heels throughout, Anderson threw a 99.13 average to edge through.

Sunday’s other semi-final sees Mickey Mansell take on Martin Lukeman.