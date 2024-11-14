Luke Littler fights back to edge out Mike De Decker at Grand Slam of Darts
The Belgian had recovered from a slow start to forge 8-4 ahead.
Luke Littler fought back to win six of the last seven legs and edge out Mike De Decker to book his place in the Grand Slam of Darts quarter-finals.
Littler had been in fine form in Wolverhampton, coasting through his opening group, but Belgian De Decker recovered from a slow start to forge 8-4 ahead.
After De Decker then moved one away at 9-8, but Littler – who had earlier been on a nine-dart finish, but missed a treble with his seventh throw – dug in again to force a deciding leg.
With World Grand Prix champion De Decker sat on 170, Littler closed out 86 to seal a memorable comeback win.
“I don’t know if I enjoyed that. I’ve got to feel for Mike,” Littler said on Sky Sports.
“I didn’t think I was in the game, but I know I can always switch that gear.
“Coming onto the stage (for the last session), I didn’t think I could overturn the deficit. I just cannot believe it.”
Littler will face Jermaine Wattimena for a place in the semi-finals after the Dutchman fought back to beat Dimitri van den Bergh in a last-leg decider – with both men having missed match darts.
UK Open champion Van den Bergh had surged into a 4-0 lead in the opening match of the night at WV Active Aldersley.
Dutchman Wattimena – who qualified top of Group E – rallied to level and edged in front for the first time at 6-5.
With the legs then locked at 9-9, Van den Bergh contrived to miss eight match darts – including three at double four – which saw Wattimena back in to take out double eight and book his spot in the quarter-finals.
Gian van Veen ended the run of Ryan Joyce with a convincing 10-2 win.
Joyce had beaten Michael van Gerwen to qualify from Group G, but found the going tough against van Veen, who continued his impressive form in Wolverhampton with a match average of 106 and throwing seven maximums.