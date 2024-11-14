Ireland v Argentina talking points as Andy Farrell’s side look to make amends

Ireland’s autumn schedule continues with Argentina’s visit to Dublin.

Andy Farrell’s side will bid to respond against Los Pumas after last week’s deflating 23-13 defeat to New Zealand knocked them off the top of the world rankings.

Here, the PA news agency picks out some of the main talking points ahead of Friday’s match.

Bouncing back

Ireland were second best against New Zealand (Brian Lawless/PA)

The All Blacks defeat was a sour start to the autumn for Ireland. Following a big billing and plenty of expectation, a capacity Aviva Stadium crowd was largely subdued as the below-par hosts slipped to a first home loss in more than three years. Ireland are determined to bounce back – and have a track record of doing so. Only once during the reign of head coach Farrell, which spans 51 games, have they been beaten twice in a row: defeats to Wales and France at the start of the 2021 Guinness Six Nations.

Second chances

Farrell conceded some of his players are “lucky enough” to be retained after making just one change to his starting team. The Englishman, who has recalled centre Robbie Henshaw in place of Bundee Aki, expressed a desire to give individuals an opportunity to make amends when explaining his thinking. He also referenced Ireland’s relatively limited player pool. Based on comments made by captain Caelan Doris, the starting XV are well aware that their opening November outing has increased the pressure to perform.

History awaits Healy

A sizeable chunk of Ireland’s autumn squad were still at primary school when Cian Healy made his Test debut against Australia in 2009. Fifteen years on, the veteran prop is poised to make history by moving alongside former team-mate Brian O’Driscoll as Ireland’s most-capped player. Having largely provided back-up for first-choice loosehead Andrew Porter during the Farrell era, the 37-year-old will win the 133rd cap of his career, if he is brought on from the bench. “He’s been a legend of our squad for all these years and he continues to be so,” said Farrell.

Pumas ready to pounce?

Argentina head coach Felipe Contepomi played for Leinster between 2003 and 2009 (David Davies/PA)

Argentina have never beaten Ireland in Dublin but are well capable of snapping that statistic. Pumas head coach Felipe Contepomi has extensive inside knowledge of the hosts having spent a decade with Leinster as a player and a coach. The 47-year-old, who succeeded Michael Cheika following last year’s fourth-placed finish at the World Cup, has also masterminded some impressive results. Argentina, who sit fifth in the Test rankings – above Scotland, England and Wales, have already beaten France, New Zealand and world champions South Africa in 2024.

“Unbelievable” Prendergast poised for debut



