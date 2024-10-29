Pittsburgh Steelers overcome New York Giants for third straight win

Calvin Austin III returned a punt 73 yards for a touchdown to help the Pittsburgh Steelers grind out a 26-18 win over the New York Giants.

After a dour first half saw both teams trade field goals for a 9-9 scoreline at the break, Austin III broke free and found the end zone with just over four minutes left in the third.

The floodgates finally opened from there, with Austin III on the receiving end of a 29-yard touchdown pass from Russell Wilson to open the fourth quarter before a 45-yard run from Tyrone Tracy Jr pulled the Giants’ deficit back to eight points.

After each team recorded another field goal, rookie Steelers cornerback Beanie Bishop picked off Giants quarterback Daniel Jones in the final minute to clinch a third straight win for Pittsburgh.

Steelers quarterback Wilson finished with 278 yards in the air to go along with his touchdown, while Jones tallied 264 passing yards and an interception as New York extended their losing streak to three.