England omit Alex Mitchell from autumn squad due to neck injury

Alex Mitchell has been left out of England’s squad for the autumn with a neck problem that places his involvement in the series in doubt.

Mitchell has not played this season because of an injury that has been treated with an injection and Northampton have been unable to provide a timeframe for his return.

England’s first choice scrum-half is now battling to play any part in the fixtures against New Zealand, Australia, South Africa and Japan, with his omission from Steve Borthwick’s 36-man squad painting a bleak picture for his involvement.

George Ford has also been left out (Mike Egerton/PA)

George Ford is also left out of the 36 as he battles a thigh issue but he will remain with the group that departs for a training camp in Girona on Monday to continue his rehabilitation.