Peter Schmeichel: Luke Shaw should focus on Manchester United and not England

Peter Schmeichel believes Luke Shaw should have put Manchester United before England after the left-back was ruled out of the start of the season with another injury issue.

Shaw last played for United in February after enduring an injury-hit season, making just 15 appearances in all competitions, but still went to Euro 2024 with England.

The 29-year-old came off the bench in both the quarter-finals and semi-finals before starting England’s final defeat to Spain on July 14.

Peter Schmeichel questioned why Luke Shaw went to Euro 2024 (Joe Giddens/PA)

He has not yet featured for United in pre-season, with the club confirming earlier this week that he had suffered a calf injury that would keep him out for at least the opening three matches of the campaign.

United great Schmeichel is disappointed by Shaw’s absence and questioned his decision to go to the Euros.

“The one thing I have to say that really gets me and annoys me as a Manchester United fan is that Luke Shaw did not play since February for United and yet he still went to the Euros,” Schmeichel told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“He wasn’t playing in the group phase and I think he came in for the quarter-final, played some of the semi and then started the final.

“Now he’s injured again. He is so important because he has experience, he is a top-class left-back.

“He is a Manchester United player, we pay him. He should be focusing on and prioritising Manchester United and not his country.

“If you’re fit and you’ve been playing and all that and go to the Euros, no problem. But he wasn’t.

“I was so hoping Luke Shaw to be fit for this season because he is so important. I was hoping we could come out with the back of the team the strongest that it could be, to stop conceding goals – easy goals – because that was, for me, a really big problem last season.”