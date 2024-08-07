Matthew Hudson-Smith strikes silver for Great Britain in men’s 400 metres
The Briton led into the closing stages before being overhauled for gold by American Quincy Hall.
Great Britain’s Matthew Hudson-Smith claimed his first Olympic medal with silver in a 400 metres final won by American Quincy Hall.
The Wolverhampton athlete was leading into the closing stages when Hall found another gear to snatch gold in a personal-best 43.40.
Hudson-Smith finished four hundredths of a second behind to lower his own European record, with Zambia’s Muzala Samukonga claiming bronze.
Hall’s winning time to beat world silver-medallist Hudson-Smith was good enough for the fifth-fastest in history at 400m.