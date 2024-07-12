Backroom boys – a closer look at Gareth Southgate’s five-man technical team

Gareth Southgate has led England to a second successive European Championship final – but the manager will be the first to say such success would be impossible without his staff.

The Football Association brought a wide-ranging group of employees to Germany to aid this summer’s shot at continental glory

England have four analysts and a performance medicine team as part of that group, as well as a physical performance and nutrition team.

Manager Southgate heads a six-man technical team and here, the PA news agency looks at the other members as the side gears up for Sunday’s Euro 2024 final against Spain.

Steve Holland – Assistant manager

England manager Gareth Southgate and assistant Steve Holland during a training in Blankenhain (Adam Davy/PA)

The 54-year-old has worked with Southgate since 2013, when he joined as assistant coach to the then Under-21s manager. Holland initially combined working for the FA with his role as Chelsea coach but left to become full-time assistant with England in December 2016 after Southgate was made senior boss on a permanent basis. He has previously managed at Crewe, where he began his coaching career.

John McDermott – Technical director

FA technical director John McDermott watches training with Jude Bellingham (Nick Potts/PA)

Took up the role as assistant technical director in June 2020 after serving as head of academy coaching and player development at Tottenham. McDermott spent time with the FA as a coach prior to joining Tottenham in 2005 and succeeded Les Reed as FA technical director at the start of 2021. He is across all key meetings and observes training as part of his hands-on role.

Paul Nevin – Coach

England boss Paul Nevin gives Cole Palmer instructions before he came on against Slovakia in the Euro 2024 round of 16 (Adam Davy/PA)

Rejoined the senior men’s team coaching staff in August 2021 having first worked with them in October 2018 as part of the FA and Professional Footballers’ Association’s Elite Coach Placement Programme. Nevin combines his England role with his job at French side Strasbourg, where he serves as first-team coach under manager Patrick Vieira.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink – Coach

Former Netherlands international Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink helped England beat him homeland in the semi-finals (Nick Potts/PA)

The 52-year-old joined former Middlesbrough team-mate Southgate’s coaching staff in March 2023 as their Euro 2024 qualification campaign got under way. The ex-Netherlands international was praised for his key role in England’s quarter-final penalty win against Switzerland. Hasselbaink has managed Antwerp, QPR, Northampton, and Burton on two occasions.

Martyn Margetson – Goalkeeping coach

Martyn Margetson has worked with Jordan Pickford throughout his time as England goalkeeping coach (Nick Potts/PA)

Worked as Wales goalkeeping coach for five and a half years, culminating in his country’s run to the Euro 2016 semi-finals. Margetson began the same post with England when Sam Allardyce took charge after that tournament. The former Manchester City, Huddersfield and Wales goalkeeper stayed on after that swift change at the helm, going to all four major tournaments with Southgate and Holland.