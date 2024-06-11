Andrew Flintoff’s son Rocky named in England Under-19 squad

Andrew Flintoff’s son Rocky has been named in the England Under-19 squad for their upcoming youth ODI series against Sri Lanka.

The 16-year-old made his second XI debut for Lancashire at the start of April and hit a maiden century in his third match, smashing 116 from 165 balls against Warwickshire.

The teenager also put in another eye-catching display after scoring a half-century against Durham in his second game for the team and will be aiming to follow in the footsteps of his father, the former England captain and 2005 Ashes hero, who is currently part of England’s backroom team at the T20 World Cup.

Flintoff is joined in the squad by Durham’s wicketkeeper-batter Haydon Mustard, son of former England ODI player Phil, and Farhan Ahmed, the younger brother of England spinner Rehan, who recently signed his first professional contract with Nottinghamshire.

England will be captained by Essex all-rounder Luc Benkenstein, son of the former South Africa international and current Lancashire head coach Dale.

Benkenstein has previously captained the side in last summer’s youth ODI series against Australia and will lead the team ahead of their first match at Chelmsford on June 28.

England Under-19s coach Mike Yardy told the ECB website: “We have selected an exciting squad for the series, with a blend of some players who are currently playing in the Vitality Blast and some younger players for whom it will be their first time in an U19s squad.

“As always, it’s a great opportunity for the players to perform in an England U19 shirt and to experience international cricket.”